Pune Accident: 35-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Fortuner Coming from Wrong-Side Hits His Two-Wheeler

In an tragic incident 35-year-old man Aniket Arun Bhalerao lawyer by profession lost a life after Fortuner traveling from the wrong side hit his two wheeler. Following the collision, the Fortuner's driver and a young woman fled the scene. The deceased is a resident of Vardade, Taluka Haveli, Pune district. Aniket Bhalerao's uncle, Shantaram Gopal Bhalerao (52), filed a complaint at Haveli Police Station.

Haveli Police have filed a case against the driver of a Fortuner (MH 14 EA 0051) after Aniket Bhalerao died in an accident on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. According to a complaint by Shantaram Bhalerao, Aniket, a lawyer practicing in Shivajinagar court, was hit head-on by the Fortuner driving on the wrong side of Panshet-Pune Road in front of Tarangan Hotel in Manerwadi. Aniket, who was returning from Khanapur with vegetables, sustained severe injuries to his head, knees, and left hand. He was initially treated at the Khanapur primary health center before being transferred to a private hospital in the city, where he was declared dead.The driver is likely to have been drunk..

Eyewitnesses and Aniket's relatives identified Raj Chorghe as the driver of the Fortuner and alleged he was drunk at the time of the accident. They reported that a young woman was also in the car, and that Chorghe fled the scene with her after the accident. CCTV footage confirmed he went to a private hospital, where relatives believe he is currently receiving treatment.