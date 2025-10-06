Pune Accident: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over by Reversing Pickup in Ambegaon

Pune Accident News: A four-year-old boy died after being run over by a pickup while it was reversing in Gawdewadi village, Ambegaon. The boy has been identified as Siddhant Ganesh Kathale. The boy’s father, Santosh Ganesh Kathale, filed a complaint at Manchar police station. A case has been registered against the pickup driver, Santosh Kakasahib Kathale (40) of Gawdewadi Rasuramala, for causing death by negligence.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Saturday in a flower field near Sherimala in Gawdewadi village. The driver, Santosh Kathale, was reversing his Mahindra pickup vehicle, MH 12 TV 3277, when Siddhant came near the vehicle. The boy was hit and fell behind the pickup. The vehicle’s wheel ran over his chest, causing severe injuries that led to his death.

The Manchar police are investigating the case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mandve is handling further inquiries.