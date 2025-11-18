Pune Accident: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle on Jejuri Road

Pune Accident News: A pedestrian died in a road accident in Nira, Purandar taluka, on Tuesday morning. The victim, 50-year-old Shashikant Madhukar Kale, was struck by a speeding vehicle while walking near Neera bus stand.

According to the complaint filed by Kale’s son, Ganesh Shashikant Kale, around 6 to 6:30 a.m., his father was walking on the left lane of the Jejuri road when an unidentified vehicle coming from Lonand hit him from behind. Shashikant Kale suffered severe injuries to his head, legs and body and died at the spot. The vehicle driver fled the scene without stopping.

The case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the B.N.S. and the Motor Vehicles Act. The search for the runaway driver is ongoing.