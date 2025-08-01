Pune Accident: 61-Year-Old Man Dies After Two-Wheeler Skids on Pothole, Run Over by Car in Aundh (VIDEO)

Pune Accident News: A 61-year-old man died in a road accident near Rahul Hotel in Aundh on Tuesday morning after his two-wheeler skidded due to a pothole and he was run over by a car coming from behind. The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Caught On Camera: Senior Citizen Crushed To Death By Car After Bike Skids In Pune’s Aundh pic.twitter.com/o0D72sBBOq — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 1, 2025

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Kashinath Kale. According to reports, he was riding his two-wheeler as usual when the bike slipped into a large pothole near Rahul Hotel. The road was slippery due to rain and mud had accumulated in the area. The poor visibility of potholes due to the muddy surface caused the vehicle to skid. Kale fell on the road and was immediately run over by a car following him.

Read Also | Pune Crime: Passenger Brutally Attacked With Koyta on MSRTC Bus Travelling From Baramati to Indapur (VIDEO)

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Every monsoon season, pothole-related accidents claim lives in Pune. Though civic officials often make promises, the ground reality remains unchanged. Residents and activists blamed the Pune Municipal Corporation for poor maintenance and demanded action against those responsible.