Pune Accident: 63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Bike in Vishrantwadi

Pune Accident News: An elderly woman died after a speeding motorcycle hit her in the Vishrantwadi area. Police have registered a case against the rider. The deceased has been identified as Reshma Ramchandra Bhosale (63), a resident of Harekrushna Society in Vishrantwadi.

The accused rider has been identified as Pavan Ajinath Mandge (25) from Bharatmata Nagar near Alandi Road in Dighi. A complaint in the case was filed by Suraj Ramchandra Bhosale (29) at the Vishrantwadi police station.

According to police, Reshma Bhosale lived in the Vishrantwadi area. On December 1, she left for Alandi in the evening for a temple visit. Around 7 pm, a speeding bike hit her near a PMPL bus stop close to Mhaska Vasti in Vishrantwadi. She suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She died during treatment.

Police sub inspector Mane is conducting further investigation.