Pune Accident: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies After Taking Lift on Two-Wheeler; Tempo Driver Absconds

A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Tuesday when a senior woman who had requested a lift on a two-wheeler lost her life in a sudden road accident. Shortly after boarding the motorcycle, the vehicle collided with a tempo, resulting in a fatal impact. The crash occurred around 11:15 am on Chakan–Shikrapur Road near Sabalewadi. One man sustained serious injuries, while the tempo driver fled the spot immediately. The case was filed based on a complaint by Ramnath Ghodake, 48, a resident of Shikrapur. Police have booked an unidentified driver under BNS sections 281, 106, 125 and relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

According to the police, the victim was identified as 65-year-old Sindhubai Pandurang Shelke from Chakan, who was also the complainant’s mother-in-law. She had taken a lift from an unknown motorcyclist while travelling from Shikrapur toward Chakan. Near Sabalewadi, a white Eicher tempo allegedly came speeding from behind and rammed into the two-wheeler, causing Sindhubai to fall violently onto the road, leading to her death. The tempo driver escaped without helping or offering medical assistance. The injured motorcyclist is currently under treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. The Chakan Police have begun a thorough investigation into the hit-and-run case.