Pune Accident: 66-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Private Bus in Viman Nagar

Pune Accident News: An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a private passenger bus in the Viman Nagar area of Pune. The incident took place at Gangapuram Chowk in Viman Nagar. Airport police arrested the bus driver in connection with the case.

The victim was identified as Bhavana Sunil Rawal, 66, a resident of Pride Residency in Viman Nagar.

Police arrested the bus driver, Anil Jadhav, 22. He is originally from Mukhed in Nanded district and is currently residing in Bhosari.

According to police, Rawal was crossing the road at Gangapuram Chowk around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. A private bus struck her while she was crossing.

Rawal suffered critical injuries in the accident. She was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. Doctors declared her dead before treatment could begin.

Police said further legal action is underway.