Pune Accident: 8 Labourers Injured After Pickup Tempo Carrying Workers Overturns

Eight labourers were seriously injured after a pickup tempo carrying workers met with a serious accident at Nirmalwadi Ghat in Akurdi near Pune. The injured have been transported to the nearby hospital for treatment. According to information, the tempo overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred on a steep slope, resulting in a major tragedy. As soon as information was received about the accident, local police and other teams reached the spot and rescue operations were launched immediately. The condition of the injured labourers is said to be critical. Further details awaited.

In Mukhai village of Shirur taluka pune, a heavy vehicle crashed into a speed breaker on the Belhe–Jejuri highway, causing the vehicle's chassis to break and resulting in a major accident. pic.twitter.com/rTdxkGw7St — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 8, 2025

Meanwhile, another accident took place in the city, where a car carrier truck broke into two parts. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The incident occurred in Mukhai village of Shirur Taluka on Saturday. The vehicle's chassis broke.

The accident created traffic jams on the lane. Local Police and pullers were called to clear the jammed road.