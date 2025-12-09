Pune Accident: 9-Year-Old Girl Killed, Pregnant Woman Injured After Being Hit by PMPML Bus on Talawade–Nigdi Road

Pune Accident News: A nine-year-old girl was killed and her sister seriously injured when a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) electric bus struck them on the Talawade–Nigdi road on Tuesday around 2 p.m. Sudha Bihari Lal Verma (9) died at the scene. Radha Ram Verma (25) who is pregnant, was taken to a private hospital for treatment. The bus driver, Kiran Patil, was taken into police custody.

Locals demanded urgent action to improve road safety. They said accidents on the route have risen in recent years. Citizens blamed reckless driving for the crashes.

After the accident, an angry crowd vandalized the bus. Police and traffic officials quickly controlled the situation. Residents said PMPL drivers often ignore traffic rules and speed limits. Some also criticized the company for not taking safety seriously.

Both women were sisters. Radha had called her younger sister from the village to help with childbirth preparations. Radha and her husband were returning from lunch after working at a workshop in Talwade when the accident occurred, neighbours said.

Bus services on the Talwade–Nigdi route were temporarily halted after the bus was vandalised. Passengers, including students and senior citizens, faced inconvenience. Services resumed after the situation was brought under control. The accident bus was taken to Dehuroad police station, and PMPL officials inspected the site.