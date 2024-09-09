Pune Accident: College Student Dies, Another Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Car, Case Registered

A college student was killed and another was injured when a speeding car collided with their bike early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. at Gade Wasti on the Pune-Nagar road.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhanshu Raj, a resident of United PG Hostel, Majestique City, Wagholi. Vaibhav Randhir Kumar, 22, a resident of Sadar in Patna, Bihar, lodged a complaint at the Lonikand police station. Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Read Also | Pune: One Killed, 6 Injured After Drunk Tempo Driver Rams into Multiple Vehicles in Kothrud

According to police, Kumar and Raj, both first-year college students in Wagholi, had been out to a cinema in Viman Nagar and were heading for dinner when the accident occurred. Kumar was making a U-turn in front of a furniture shop when the speeding car collided with their bike. Raj, who was riding pillion, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the car fled the scene without stopping.

A case has been registered against the driver under the vehicle registration number MH12QT4710. Assistant Police Inspector Ghorpade is leading the ongoing investigation