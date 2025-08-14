Pune Accident Death Toll Rises to 11 as Injured Woman Dies During Treatment

Pune Accident News: Sulabai Balasaheb Chorghe, 52, who was seriously injured in the road accident near Shri Kshetra Kundeshwar, died while undergoing treatment at Birla Hospital in Pune. Her death has taken the toll in the accident to 11. Eighteen other women are still in intensive care units at different hospitals.

The accident took place on August 11, the third Monday of the Shravan month, when a pickup truck carrying 40 women to Shri Kshetra Kundeshwar for a temple visit lost control on the first turn of the Kundeshwar hill road. Ten women had died at the scene. Thirty others were seriously injured and admitted to intensive care units in various hospitals.

Doctors have since moved 11 of them to general wards as their condition improved. Chorghe, who was initially treated at Sushrut Hospital, was shifted to Birla Hospital in Pune after her condition worsened. She died at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of each deceased. Injured persons will receive Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed sorrow. He announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the next of kin of each victim in a post on X.

पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलिस आयुक्तालयांतर्गत कुंडेश्वर येथे श्रावण सोमवारनिमित्त दर्शनासाठी गेलेल्या भाविकांच्या पीकअप वाहनाला अपघात होऊन 7 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुख:द आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या कठीण… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 11, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district, said the local administration has been asked to provide free medical assistance to the injured.