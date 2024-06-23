Pune Accident: NCP MLA Nephew’s Car on the Wrong Side of the Road Collides With Bike, Rider Dies

A shocking incident has come to light from the Manchar area of Pune where Mayur Mohite, nephew of MLA Dilip Mohite Patil hit a two wheeler with his four wheeler on the Pune-Nashik highway, one youth died on the spot and another youth was seriously injured in the tragic accident. The Fortuner was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road when the accident occurred.

At 9.30 pm on Saturday night, a Fortuner driving at high speed towards Manchar, while trying to overtake a pickup truck hit a two wheeler rider identified as Om alias Bunty Sunil Bhalerao, aged 20, who was going home towards Kalamb village, near the Kalamb river bridge.

Shubham Bhalerao, Sachin Viaal, Shailesh Bhalerao and many local citizens immediately helped Om alias Bunty Bhalerao, who suffered serious head injuries in the incident, the locals immediately rushed the victim to the hospital in an ambulance. But unfortunately the young man declared dead on arrival by the doctors of Manchar rural hospital.

Nephew of MLA Dilip Mohite Patil hit a two wheeler with his four wheeler on the Pune-Nashik highway, one youth died on the spot and another youth was seriously injured in the tragic accident. The Fortuner was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road. #pune#Accidentpic.twitter.com/8OGpFQvAng — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) June 23, 2024

Om is survived by his mother, father and one sister. Om was the only son of the Bhalerao family. Mayur Mohite, the nephew of MLA Dilip Mohite Patil, who drove the car was caught by Shubham Bhalerao, Shailesh Bhalerao and Sachin Viaal and reported the incident to the Manchar police station.

Also Read: Pune Porsche Accident Case: Father of Minor Accused Granted Bail

The officials of the Manchar police station are conducting further investigation. The residents of Kalamb village had gathered near the rural hospital and Manchar police station in large numbers. The family of the deceased has demanded that a serious crime be registered against the drivers responsible for the youth's death.