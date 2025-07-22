Pune Accident News: Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Divider at Chandni Chowk, Driver Loses Life

Pune: In a tragic accident a rickshaw driver died after a speeding rickshaw hit a divider on the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass road at Chandni Chowk on Monday (21st) midnight. The deceased rickshaw driver has been identified as Ganesh Kolaskar (35, resident of Dhayri).

Rickshaw driver Kolaskar was leaving the bypass road at a high speed around 2:30 midnight. The speeding rickshaw hit the divider near Chandni Chowk. The rickshaw was crushed in the accident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The rickshaw driver Kolaskar, who was stuck in the rickshaw, was pulled out.

Kolaskar, who was seriously injured, was immediately admitted to the hospital. He died during treatment, said Shankar Patil, Sub-Inspector of Warje Malwadi Police Station. The police did not get information about how the accident happened. Sub-Inspector Patil said that an investigation is underway into whether a speeding vehicle hit the rickshaw or the rickshaw driver lost control and hit the divider.