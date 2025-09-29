Pune Accident: One Dead, Another Critically Injured as Car Falls into Pit on Bhor-Mahad Road

Pune Accident News: A car accident on the Varandha Ghat stretch of Bhor-Mahad road left one dead and another seriously injured early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in Shirgaon, Bhor. Rahul Vishwas Pansare (45), a resident of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, died in the crash. Rahul Devaram Mutkule (32) was critically injured.

According to the reports, a Toyota car was traveling from Bhor to Mahad when it fell into a pit dug for road widening. Heavy rain and fog in the area made it difficult to judge the road. Both victims were heading to Ganpatipule.

Police officers arrived at the scene. The deceased’s body was recovered and sent to the Bhor Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem. The injured was admitted to Mahad Civil Hospital for treatment. Local residents and a crane service team assisted at the site.

Police said road work on the Bhor-Mahad route has been slow for the past six to seven months. Pits dug for widening remain uncovered. Rain has made the road muddy and dangerous, causing multiple accidents. Sunday’s crash was the first fatality linked to the incomplete road work.