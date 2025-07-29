Pune Accident: One Dead, Another Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Bike in Wakdewadi Area

Pune Accident: A 20-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Pune Road near the Wakdewadi area on Monday afternoon. The rider was injured in the accident. The Khadki police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Rahul Bhimrao Tandle (30) and a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as Shreyas Sachin Patil (20). The injured rider has been identified as Krush Vishal Parkh (20) and a student of the Institute of Chemical Technology in Matunga, Mumbai. Parkh has filed the complaint in the case.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 1.30 p.m. on July 28. Krush and Shreyas were riding on the Mumbai-Pune Road when a speeding truck hit their bike from behind near the ST stand at Wakdewadi.

Shreyas was seriously injured and died during treatment. Krush sustained injuries in the crash.

Assistant Police Inspector Bhosale is investigating the case.