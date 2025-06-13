Pune Accident: One Dead as Iron Pipes Pierce Through Cabin After Sudden Brake at Chandani Chowk

Pune, Maharashtra (June 13, 2025): A major accident took place at Chandni Chowk near Bawdhan on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12. The driver of a container trailer died on the spot after iron pipes loaded in the trailer pierced through the cabin. According to police, the container trailer was heading towards Satara when a vehicle suddenly came in front of it. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the container driver applied the brakes suddenly. This caused the iron pipes in the trailer to shift and crash into the driver’s cabin.

The driver suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. The incident was reported by Rohit Dinesh Ahire, a resident of Karvenagar.

Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving the information. The fire brigade and a JCB machine were used to recover the driver's body from the damaged cabin.

The accident caused major traffic disruption on the highway. The damaged vehicle was later moved to the side and Bawdhan traffic police cleared the route to restore smooth flow of vehicles.