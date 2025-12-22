Pune Accident: One Killed, Three Seriously Injured as Truck Rams Car on Shikrapur–Chakan Road

Pune Accident News: One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident on the Shikrapur–Chakan road late Sunday night. The accident took place when a truck hit a car head-on. The car was returning from a religious visit. The impact was so strong that the car was completely damaged.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Dattatray Thorat (28), a resident of Chakan. He was originally from Kanoli village in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district. He was driving the car and died on the spot. The injured have been identified as Vinod Havtarao Khandagle, Bhagwat Uttam Pawar and Santosh Balasaheb Sonawane. All three are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and are said to be in serious condition.

According to the reports, the accident occurred when a scrap-laden truck coming from the Chakan side was overtaking at high speed. The truck, bearing registration number MH 14 FC 6483, rammed into the car from the front.

All occupants were trapped inside the car after the crash. Shikrapur police mitra Atul Thorve and his colleagues rushed to the spot. They rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

A case has been registered at Shikrapur police station against the truck driver, Sujit Tukaram Masal (23), a resident of Hargude Vasti in Chikhali area of Pune. The complaint was filed by relative Balasaheb Maruti Thorat.

Further investigation is being carried out by police constable Uddhav Bhalerao under the guidance of police inspector Deepratna Gaikwad.