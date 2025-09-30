Pune Accident: One Woman Killed, Dozens Injured as Pickup Overturns and Falls into Ditch in Junnar

Pune Accident News: One woman was killed and several others were injured when a pickup vehicle lost control and overturned on the Madh-Taleran road near Shindaldara around 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The vehicle, registration MH 12 JL 5838, slid off the road over the grass and fell into a ditch about 8 to 10 feet deep. Twelve to fourteen women were seriously injured. Four to six children were also hurt.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Vitthal Gawari (35) from Gawarwadi, Taluka Junnar, Pune district. Local residents rushed to the scene and took the injured to nearby hospitals.

Otur police arrived at the site and are investigating the cause of the accident. Authorities are also checking if driver error was involved.