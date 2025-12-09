Pune Accident: PMPML Bus Rams Auto-Rickshaw on Karve Road, Driver and Two Passengers Seriously Injured

Pune Accident News: A serious accident occurred near a petrol pump at Nal Stop square on Karve Road. Around 2:30 pm, a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw from behind. The impact was so strong that the auto was completely smashed.

The accident left the auto driver and two passengers seriously injured. They were immediately taken to Sahyadri Hospital for treatment.

Nal Stop square is a busy area with heavy traffic from all four directions. On Tuesday afternoon, the bus traveling from Kothrud to Katraj hit the auto from behind. Witnesses said the collision was violent and the rickshaw was badly damaged.

After the accident, locals expressed anger and physically confronted the bus driver. Police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.