Pune Accident: Woman Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Autorickshaw in Gokhale Nagar, CCTV Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (June 21, 2025): A woman was injured after being hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw on Gokhale Road in Pune. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman walking on the road with an umbrella when a fast-moving auto-rickshaw hits her directly. She falls to the ground due to the impact. The driver of the vehicle is seen stopping immediately and helping the woman to her feet. Media reports suggest that the woman sustained injuries in the collision. The identity of the driver and the condition of the injured woman are yet to be officially confirmed.

Pune Accident Video: Pune Accident Video: Woman Injured After Being Hit By Auto Rickshaw in Gokhale Nagar pic.twitter.com/iS04pWkBj0 — Pune First (@Pune_First) June 21, 2025

This is the latest in a series of road accidents in Pune. Just days earlier, a 21-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding tourist vehicle in the Sukh Sagar Nagar area of Katraj on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 2.15 p.m. near Yashashree Society.

The victim, identified as Shreya Gautam Yewale, was walking on the footpath when the vehicle veered off the road. The car struck a coconut tree before hitting Yewale, who became trapped between the car and an almond tree. She died on the spot due to the impact.