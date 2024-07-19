Pune Accident: Speeding Car with Faulty Brakes Collides with Several Parked Two-Wheelers on Ravet Road (Watch Video)

By sahir shaikh | Published: July 19, 2024

A speeding car collided with nearly 10 two-wheelers on Ravet Road today. According to Police Inspector Mahendra Kadam of Ravet ...

A speeding car collided with nearly 10 two-wheelers on Ravet Road today. According to Police Inspector Mahendra Kadam of Ravet Police Station, the car was driven by a garage mechanic who was conducting a trial drive following servicing.

The incident occurred when the car's brakes suddenly jammed, causing the vehicle to skid and crash into the two-wheelers. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. However, both the car and the two-wheelers sustained significant damage. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the brake failure and assess any potential liabilities.

Tags :Pune AccidentAccident NewsPuneCar AccidentViral video