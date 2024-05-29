Pune Accident: Speeding Thar Kills Pedestrian in Wakad; 20-Year-Old Vedant Booked

In the early hours of May 27, Angad Giri lost his life in a fatal accident involving a speeding Thar near Shanimandir Bus Stop on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway in the Wakad area of Pune. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. as Giri was crossing the road to find a place to relieve himself. According to a complaint filed by the victim’s friend, Sachin Dinesh Goswami, at the Hinjewadi Police Station, a black Thar rammed into Giri, killing him on the spot.

The driver, identified as Vedant Nagendra Rai, 20, a resident of Marunji, Mulshi, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police confirmed. Rai took immediate action by transporting the victim to Life Point Hospital and another hospital in Kalewadi before Giri was declared dead at YCM Hospital.Rai has been booked under sections 304(A), 338, 337, and 279 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Police Inspector Kaniya Thorat from Hinjewadi Police Station stated, “The driver of the Thar was not under the influence of alcohol, and we have conducted a medical inspection. The driver did not flee the scene and took the victim to nearby hospitals. The accused has been booked, and further investigation is underway.”