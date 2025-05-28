Pune Accident: Tempo Driver Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Roadside Post (Watch Video)

A tempo was damaged in an accident near Wakdewadi Chowk this morning at around 8 AM after colliding with a roadside post. The driver was hurt in the collision, and his leg became stuck in the brake pedal. When firefighters got on the scene, they were able to effectively remove the driver's leg from the car. After that, he was taken right away to the hospital to receive medical attention.

A tempo crashed into a roadside pole near Wakdewadi Chowk today around 8 AM. The driver was injured, and his foot got stuck in the brake pedal after the impact. Fire Brigade acted swiftly, freeing his foot and rushing him to the hospital for treatment.#PuneNews#Wakdewadi… pic.twitter.com/zdyA8K0RcX — Punekar News (@punekarnews) May 28, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: Cab Driver Drags Man on Car Bonnet for Several Kilometres After Violent Clash in Vile Parle (Watch Video)

In another tragic news, a 23-year-old engineering student was killed in a horrific traffic collision near Sawant Petrol Pump on Vishrantwadi Lohegaon Road in Pune. Ekta Bharat Patel, a third-year student at Marathwada Mitramandal Institute of Technology and a resident of Vidyanagar in Pimple Gurav, was crushed to death.

Patel lost control of her two-wheeler and fell while reaching Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Chowk from the Commerzone side, according to the police. In a terrifying turn of events, she was struck by the back tire of a garbage collection truck belonging to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while it was heading to Vishrantwadi. Patel died immediately after the accident near Sawant Petrol Pump because of the seriousness of her injuries. The accident caused a momentary interruption in the region as locals gathered in shock, and authorities are currently looking into the occurrence.