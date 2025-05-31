Pune Accident: Two 17-Year-Olds Crushed to Death by Truck in Chakan

Pune, Maharashtra (May 31, 2025): Two teenagers riding a motorcycle died after a speeding container truck hit them while overtaking near Birdwadi village in Khed taluka, Chakan on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Sujay Dilip Kaduskar, 17, and Soham Ulhas Kaduskar, 17, both residents of Koregaon Budruk. The accident took place around 10.30 a.m., according to police.

Based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Vishnu Kad, 35, a resident of Kiwale in Khed taluka, police registered a case against the truck driver, Ganesh Vasudev Maykar, 30, from Salimba in Beed district.

According to police, Sujay and Soham were on their way to an MS-CIT class on their motorcycle when the accident occurred near Pawar Vasti in Birdwadi. The truck driver, while overtaking at high speed, struck the two-wheeler, causing both riders to fall under the vehicle.

The truck dragged the victims for nearly 15 to 20 feet before it was stopped with the help of local residents who heard people shouting at the driver.

The two were rushed to a hospital in Chakan but were declared dead before treatment could begin.