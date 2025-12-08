Pune Accident: Two Injured After School Bus Collides With Car on Navale Bridge, Traffic Disrupted

Pune's Navale bridge witnessed another accident between school bus and a private car leaving two people injured. This accident occurred on Monday, December 8, 2025 morning. According to FPJ report the people present at sight said, this incident took place in peak hours, creating traffic chaos and panic among commuters. Following the accident immediate medical attention was provided to the injured.

Following demands from residents and commuters for stricter traffic management, including speed regulations and better signage, officials are urging drivers to exercise caution on the bridge and adhere to traffic rules. A speed limit of 30 kmph, imposed on the Katraj bypass after a major accident on November 13 that killed eight people, has been revised to 40 kmph following a study of the road’s structural issues and traffic data.

Pune: Navale Bridge Accidents Continue As School Bus, Car Collide; 2 injured pic.twitter.com/3KyBdUGYDh — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 8, 2025

Also Read: Pune Accident: 63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Bike in Vishrantwadi

Earlier on, November 13 accident on the Katraj Dehu Road Bypass of the Pune Bengaluru Highway, where an out-of-control truck killed eight and injured over 20 near the Navale Bridge, Pune City police initially set a 30 kmph speed limit. Citing frequent speeding-related accidents between the Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge, a subsequent circular issued by Pune City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav imposed a 40 kmph speed limit on the Katraj Bypass stretch from Bhumkar Bridge to the end of Navale Bridge, excluding emergency vehicles.