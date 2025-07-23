Pune Accident: Two Killed as Diesel Tanker Collides with Motorcycle on Saswad-Narayanpur Road

Pune Accident: Two people died on the spot after a diesel tanker collided with a motorcycle near Chaudhary Vasti on the Saswad-Narayanpur road, Bhivadi area, Purandar taluka. The accident occurred on Tuesday when the diesel tanker, bearing registration number MH-12 RN-6843, coming from Kapoorhol towards Saswad, attempted to overtake near Bhivadi. It struck a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, registration number MH-12 XV-9442.

The motorcycle riders, Nandu Ratnakar Hole, 22, a resident of Khanvadi, Purandar, and Apoorva Ravindra Kumbharkar, 23, from Kumbharvalan, Purandar, died instantly. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle got stuck under the front part of the tanker and was completely destroyed.

Postmortem of the bodies was conducted at the Rural Hospital, after which the bodies were handed over to the relatives. Based on a complaint filed by Sumit Ratnakar Hole, a case has been registered against the tanker driver, Hariba Bhiva Tone, 41, from Loni Kalbhor, Haveli taluka, for rash and negligent driving.

Police Inspector Rishikesh Adhikari is investigating the case.