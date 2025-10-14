Pune Accident: Two Killed as PMPML Bus Hits Two-Wheeler at Katraj Ghat Turn

Tow people were killed and one was injured after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus struck a two-wheeler in Pune’s Katraj Bhilarewadi area on Tuesday morning, October 14. The accident took place at the Katraj Ghat area at around 9:45 am when a PMPML bus travelling from Sasewadi towards Pune collided with a two-wheeler from behind.

The force of the impact caused the bike to fall onto the road. The deceased have been identified as Akash Ramdas Gogavale (29) and and Anushka Prakash Wadkar (27). Neha Kailash Gogavale (20) was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at Bharati Hospital.

Local residents rushed to the scene to assist the victims and alerted the police. The Ambegaon police arrived promptly, sent the bodies for autopsy, and took the bus driver into custody. He has been sent for a medical examination.

The accident caused temporary traffic congestion, which was later cleared by the Bharati University Traffic Department and local police.