Pune Accident: Two Killed, Six Injured After Bus Collides with Two-Wheelers in Chandani Chowk
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 05:34 PM2024-06-13T17:34:26+5:302024-06-13T17:35:15+5:30
A tragic accident occurred in Pune on Thursday, June 13, when a government passenger bus killed two people. According ...
A tragic accident occurred in Pune on Thursday, June 13, when a government passenger bus killed two people. According to initial information, the incident took place near Chandani Chowk, where a speeding bus collided with bikers, resulting in the deaths of two bikers and leaving five to six people critically injured.
(More details Awaited)