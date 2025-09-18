Pune Accident: Two Students Killed, Two Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

Two college students were killed and as many others were injured after their car rammed into a container truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, September 18. The accident took place near Eidgah Maidan, close to Dehu Road along the highway, at around 5.45 am, when the four students were returning from Lonavala hill station.

The car hit a container truck from behind, an official from Dehu Road police station said. All four were BBA students of the Symbiosis College and had gone to Lonavala for an outing. The accident occurred while they were returning to Pune, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Killed in Collision With Private Bus.

"Due to the impact of the collision, Divya Raj Singh Rathod (20) and Siddhant Anand Shekhar (20) died on the spot, while two others -- Harsh Mishra (21) and Nihar Tamboli (20) -- suffered minor injuries. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital," the official said.

The police have taken the truck driver, identified as Manish Kumar Suraj Manipal (39), resident of Wadala in Mumbai, into custody, and further probe is on into the incident, the official added.