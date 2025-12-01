Pune Accident: Valet Attendant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter of Kalyaninagar Restaurant

Pune Accident News: A 30-year-old parking attendant at a bar and restaurant in Kalyaninagar died on Sunday afternoon after a car driven by a drunk IT employee hit him outside the establishment. The incident took place around 3 pm. According to the reports, the victim identified as Satyendar Mandal. He lived in Wadgaon Sheri and was originally from Bihar. The accused driver is Pratapsinh Dhaygude (50), a resident of Dhanori who works with an IT firm in Yerawada. He was arrested soon after the crash.

Dhaygude had arrived at the restaurant under the influence of alcohol. Senior inspector Anjum Bagwan said staff refused to serve him after they noticed his condition. Bagwan said Dhaygude walked out in anger, got into his car, reversed and tried to turn right. He then lost control and hit Mandal before crashing into a wall. Police have seized the Volkswagen Jetta involved in the case.

As reported by The Times of India, police said Dhaygude kept insisting he was a good man when officers questioned him about where he had consumed liquor. He was detained and taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical test that confirmed alcohol use.

According to the Punekar News, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class on Monday. The court remanded him to police custody till December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)