Pune Accident: Woman Riding Two-Wheeler Dies After Being Hit by Mixer Truck in Hinjawadi's Pandav Nagar

Pune Accident News: A woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper truck in Hinjawadi on Friday, October 10, 2025. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. near Pandav Nagar on Man Road. The victim has been identified as Bharti Mishra (30). The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the collision.

According to the reports, the woman fell under the vehicle, and the wheel struck her head, resulting in her instant death. The incident took place near the "Street of Europe" area close to Pandav Nagar square. The Hinjewadi police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.