Pune: Accidental Firing at Indapur Birthday Party Leaves One Injured

Pune, Maharashtra (May 25, 2025): A man was injured after a licensed pistol was fired accidentally during a birthday party at Jagdale farmhouse in Sarati, Indapur taluka. The incident took place on May 24 around 4 p.m.

The injured man, Sudhir Ravasaheb Mahadik Deshmukh, is a resident of Tembhurni village in Madha taluka. He is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Pune.

Police have registered a case against four people — Pradip Jagdale, Sudhir Mahadik, Vijay Pawar and Rajkumar Patil — at the Indapur police station.

According to police, friends had gathered to celebrate a birthday. During the event, Sudhir Mahadik Deshmukh was handling a licensed pistol belonging to Rajkumar Diliprao Patil. The gun fired accidentally and the bullet hit Sudhir on the right side of his chest.

Police seized an empty cartridge, a hookah pipe, a set of playing cards and blood samples from the scene for further investigation.