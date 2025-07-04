Pune: Accused Not Delivery Boy, Police Investigation Reveal New Details in Kondhwa Rape Case

Pune: In significant update in rape case of a engineer girl from an elite society in Kondhwa. Girl stated that a man posing as a delivery boy allegedly raped the her by using numbing spray. However, it has now been revealed in the police investigation that no numbing spray was used in this incident. It has also been clarified in the police investigation that the accused is not a courier boy but a friend of the victim girl. However, since she is adamant on saying that the young man tried to rape her, the police are investigating the incident of sexual assault. On the other hand, the young man has claimed that he went to her house only after the young woman called him. The incident of the young woman being raped by a courier boy has created a sensation in the entire city.

According to the complaint filed by the young woman coming to the police station at midnight, the police realized the seriousness of the incident. On Tuesday (2nd) midnight, the Additional Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner came to the police station. 200 policemen from the Crime Branch and 300 from Zone 5 worked day and night. On the one hand, while very important people were visiting the city, the Police Commissioner had assigned some officers to solve these crimes. Not only this, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar himself visited Kondhwa Police Station for two days and took information about the entire investigation.

Police showed the young man's photo to residents of the society where the girl lived, inquiring if he had visited any of their homes that day. Residents of the 44-flat society denied he had. This confirmed to police that the man had visited the girl's residence. Crime Branch Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Mulik and his team recorded statements from flat owners throughout Thursday night, investigating the case. After obtaining the photo, they took the girl to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination and counseling, accompanied by a senior female officer. When shown the photo, the girl hesitated for ninety seconds before denying it was him, prompting ACP Mulik to recognize her deception and inform senior officers.