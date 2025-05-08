Pune Airport: 13 Flights Cancelled, Airlines Offer Full Refunds and Alternative Options

Following the air strikes on some cities in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’, civil flight services at some important airports in the north have been temporarily suspended. This has affected some flights from Pune airport, and 13 flight services on various routes have been cancelled on Thursday.

According to the information given by the Pune airport administration, IndiGo and SpiceJet flights on 13 routes have been cancelled on Thursday (8th). Many passengers have been affected by this sudden change, and the airport administration, airlines and other relevant agencies have been quick to inform them about it. Passengers have been contacted individually as per their bookings, and continuous updates are being provided through announcement channels as well as digital platforms. The guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have been strictly followed for the affected passengers. Passengers are being provided with full refunds or other alternative flights.

The current situation is purely due to security reasons, and the safety of passengers is being given top priority. We are making every effort to ensure the convenience of passengers. The airport administration has also appealed to passengers to contact the respective airlines directly for queries related to their ticket bookings.

Cancelled flights: (Indigo)

- Amritsar - Pune (6E 6129)

- Pune - Cochin (6E 6129)

- Chandigarh - Pune (6E 681)

- Pune - Hyderabad 6E 336

- Rajkot (Hirasar) - Pune (6E 957)

- Pune - Jodhpur (6E 133)

- Pune - Chandigarh (6E 242)

- Pune - Amritsar (6E 721)

- Pune - Rajkot (Hirasar) (6E 956)

- Pune - Surat (6E 6191)

- Jodhpur - Pune (6E 414)

Cancelled flights: (SpiceJet Flights)

- Pune - Bhavnagar (SG 1077)

- Pune - Jaipur (SG 1080)

