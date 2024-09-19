Pune Airport to Begin New International Flights to Dubai and Bangkok From October 27

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday, Seprtember 19, announced the launch of two new international flights from Pune International Airport on October 27, 2024. He said the Pune-Dubai-Pune flight will operate daily, while the Pune-Bangkok-Pune flight will run three times a week.

It will enhance connectivity and is expected to greatly benefit Punekars and residents of Western Maharashtra, giving them more options for international travel without the need to travel to Mumbai for flights.

Good news for Punekars; Two new international flights!



Delighted to announce that 27th October 2024 onwards, Pune-Dubai-Pune (daily) and Pune-Bangkok-Pune flights (thrice a week) will be operational from Pune International Airport.



Punekars & people of Western Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/i3zEPzqzRb — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) September 19, 2024

Also Read | Sanjay Pandey, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Joins Congress; Likely to Contest From Versova Seat.

"I am delighted to announce that from October 27 onwards, we will have direct flights to Dubai and Bangkok. This will significantly enhance the travel experience for our citizens," said Mohol in a post on X.