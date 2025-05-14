Pune Airport Drug Bust: DRI Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 10.3 Crore, Three Arrested

In significant breakthrough DRI has seized narcotic drugs including hashish worth around Rs 10.3 crore at the Pune airport. With the tip-off DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted two passengers when they landed in Pune from Bangkok on Monday.

The DRI seized 9.86 kg of hydroponic weed form of marijuana, from the baggage. Following the initial operation, authorities in Mumbai arrested the person who was supposed to receive the drugs. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reported that a search of his location uncovered 478 grams of narcotics, including hashish and hydroponically grown marijuana.

As per the PTI reports all three people connected to the case, whose names have not been released, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.