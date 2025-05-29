Pune: Ajit Pawar Announces Rs 10,000 Relief to Baramati Families Facing Flood Damage

Baramati has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing significant damage to agriculture. In a major incident, the Nira Dawa canal burst in the Pimpli area, leading to flooding in several houses and fields, endangering the lives of many residents. In response to the crisis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made his second inspection visit to the area in the last four days on Thursday, assessing the extent of the damage.

On Sunday (May 25), cloudburst-like rains lashed Baramati city and its surrounding areas, creating a flood-like situation. Reacting swiftly, Pawar canceled all his scheduled programs and immediately reached Baramati. The next day, Monday (May 26), he conducted a day-long inspection of Indapur taluka and Baramati city taluka to evaluate the situation on the ground.

Two days later, on Thursday (May 29), Pawar once again toured the flood-affected villages in Baramati taluka. During his visit, he listened to citizens' grievances, issued instructions to officials for quick resolutions, and interacted directly with farmers to understand their concerns. "Have the Panchnamas been completed? Has the distribution of grains begun? Have you received the grains?" Pawar asked the farmers, assuring them that the government was actively taking measures to support them.

He further announced, "Those whose houses have been damaged due to water ingress will be provided assistance of Rs 10,000. Farmers who have suffered losses are being surveyed through Panchnamas. Damages have occurred in many parts of Maharashtra, so the process will take some time. Farmers will have to provide certain information. I am personally overseeing this work. Even though I am here in Baramati, my phone rings every two hours with updates. I’m signing off on documents and sending them from here itself. Don’t worry—I will do everything possible to ensure you receive the help you need.”