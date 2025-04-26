Pune: Ajit Pawar Meet Families of Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terrorist Attack (Watch Video)

Pune: Whole nation in mourning the death of tourist in Pahalgam terror attack. In total 26 tourist lost their life in the attack took place on April 22. Amongst the deceased 2 tourist Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote were from Pune. Post attack on Wednesday the dead bodies of deceased were brought in Pune for the last rites.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed his support by visiting the families of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. Ajit Pawar offered his condolences to the grieving families and conveyed the state's profound sadness. He assured them that the government would provide all possible help and support.

Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met and consoled the families of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, the tourists from Maharashtra who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/XOjbRjkTA4 — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government’s third special flight carrying 232 tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack landed safely in Mumbai on Friday. This brings the total number of tourists who have returned to Maharashtra to around 800. Special buses have been arranged for tourists from Akola and Amravati for onward travel. Minister Ashish Shelar was present at the airport to receive the passengers.

About the Attack

The attack occurred on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others were injured in what has been one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.