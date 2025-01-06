Pune and Delhi Airports See Disruptions Due to Dense Fog, 32 Flights Delayed

Dense fog in Delhi has disrupted air travel, with 32 flights from Delhi and Pune delayed on Saturday. The fog continued to impact flights on Sunday, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Dense fog in Delhi on Saturday morning disrupted air traffic, causing delays for flights to and from the city. As many as 31 flights from Pune to Delhi and other destinations were delayed by 30 minutes to three hours. The fog also led to flights being halted in Delhi, resulting in a large crowd at both Pune and Delhi airports, where passengers struggled to find places to rest.

The flight delays caused by the fog resulted in several passengers missing important meetings, while those traveling from Delhi to Pune had to wait for extended periods. Some passengers at Pune airport were forced to sit on the floor due to the overcrowding. Flights resumed in the afternoon, allowing passengers to continue their journeys. However, delays persisted on Sunday morning, affecting flights to and from cities, including Delhi, and leaving passengers facing further inconvenience for the second consecutive day.

On Saturday night, an Air India flight from Delhi to Pune kept passengers on board for seven hours due to dense fog and a technical snag. The passengers were then offloaded for two hours, transported back to the airport by bus, and reboarded the same plane for a Sunday morning departure to Pune. The extended delay caused significant mental and physical hardship, particularly for elderly passengers.

The 200 passengers on the Delhi-Pune Air India Express flight were told the plane would take off soon after a two-hour delay due to fog. However, after another hour, passengers realized the flight was not departing for Pune as expected. After a seven-hour delay on the Delhi-Pune Air India Express flight, passengers were disembarked at 5:30 a.m., taken by bus, and made to wait at the airport. They were later transferred to a new terminal for security checks before being reboarded.

Delhi is expected to experience a mix of weather patterns over the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been issued, forecasting light rain in the national capital during the early hours of Monday.