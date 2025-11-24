Pune: Another Accident Near Navale Bridge as Speeding Car Overturns After Hitting Divider

Pune's Navale bridge saw a major accident two weeks back where a truck smashed multiple vehicle leaving at least 8 people dead. After this incident, precautions had been taken by the authorities, however recently another accident occurred on bridge where a car overturned after hitting the divider on VRL bus stand and service road

This accident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday (Nov 23). Fortunately, both the passengers in the car got out safely. There is an atmosphere of fear among drivers due to the accidents that have occurred in the Navale Bridge area in the past few days. In particular, around midnight on Sunday, the driver of a speeding vehicle lost control and the car overturned on the divider.

Due to this accident, the driver and another passenger were trapped in the car for some time. Fortunately, they were not injured. Meanwhile, due to the frequent accidents, the traffic department has deployed additional security in the Navale Bridge area. Along with this, the speed limit of heavy vehicle drivers has also been controlled. However, many two-wheeler riders and motorists are still violating traffic rules.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: High-Speed Crash Claims Two Lives, Four Hospitalised Near Kamshet

When will the accidents stop?

Following recent accidents on the Navale Bridge, the administration has increased security and is strictly enforcing traffic laws. However, accidents persist, causing public concern. Citizens are urging the administration to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further incidents, especially after another accident occurred yesterday, following a container accident in recent days. The public is questioning when these accidents on the new bridge will finally cease.