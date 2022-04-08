Pune: Another Muslim leader of MNS resigns

After MNS leader Vasant More was sacked by party chief, now Pune MNS city vice president Azharuddin Syed has also resigned from the party. So far, four office bearers, including MNS leader Vasant More and Pune MNS city vice-president Azharuddin Syed, have resigned. This poses another crisis for MNS.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made an open offer to Vasant More to join Shiv Sena. An invitation to visit Matoshri has also been sent to Vasant More.

Earlier, Majid Shaikh, the branch head of MNS Pune also resigned from the post because since the last few days, instead of focusing on issues like development, inflation, women empowerment, unemployment, the party is more focused on the communalism.

The development comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.