Pune Assembly Election 2024: Jagdish Mulik Eyes Vadgaon Sheri Seat, Meets BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the schedule for the much-awaited assembly elections in Maharashtra the political developments have gained pace in Pune. While the seat seat sharing is yet to be announced by the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) the aspirants are meeting the senior leaders of their respective parties as the interviews of the probable candidates are underway by the political parties. Ex MLA of the Vadgaonsheri assembly constituency met Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule yesterday in Pune while Bawankule was on his Pune visit to meet the probable candidates from Pune.

It is said that Jagdish Mulik is willing to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency. At the same time, the current MLA Sunil Tingre who is with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction who is part of the Mahayuti is firm on contesting the elections from Vadgaonsheri. However, it is said that the NCP may trade the seat with the BJP for the upcoming elections. Ex-MLA Jagdish Mulik hence met Bawankule to discuss his candidature from Vadgainsheri. Whether Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar agrees to trade the seat of his standing MLA with the BJP will decide Mulik’s political future. Talking about the seat sharing of the Mahayuti alliance, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule while talking to the press in Pune said that 90 per cent of seats have been agreed upon and the rest will be done soon.

Ex-MLA Bapusaheb Pathare who was the first MLA of the Vadgaonsheri constituency was earlier with the Nationalist Congress Party how however later joined the BJP in 2019. Pathare has now joined the NCP- Sharad Pawar faction turning the election into a trigonal battle between Mulik, Tingre and Pathare.