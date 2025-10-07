Pune: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Beaten by 10 Men in Wakad; Attack Caught on Camera

An auto-rickshaw driver was brutally beaten by a group of people in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad area. The incident occurred along the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass of the Mumbai-Pune Highway late on Monday night. A video of 10 people assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver is going viral on social media. The group of 10 men knew him already, and there was animosity between the group and the driver, reported the Free Press Journal. Hence, they allegedly stopped his vehicle near Bhumkar Chowk and started to beat him. The Wakad police said that they are investigating this incident.

Auto Rickshaw Driver Beaten By Group In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad Area Along Mumbai-Pune Highway - VIDEO pic.twitter.com/mnkCcQFGpP — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) October 7, 2025

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

The auto-rickshaw driver is currently being treated at a hospital. The identities of the assailants could not be confirmed. An official from the Wakad Police Station said that they are investigating and working on finding more details about the group, and action will be taken against them.