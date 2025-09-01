Pune: Bajrang Dal Member Dragged and Beaten by Five Men in Kondhwa; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges

A Bajrang Dal member was brutally assaulted by five men in his home in the Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, August 29. The attackers, identified as criminals with prior records, forcibly entered the victim’s residence, dragged him out, and beat him with sticks. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The video showed the assailants dragging the victim around and thrashing him. Later, the Bajrang Dal members filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station. A case has been registered against the five accused and police has launched an investigation.

Bajrang Dal members have always been at the forefront of several controversies in the past. In a recent case members of the group assaulted men and women at the Indore Press Club. The victims had gathered to address the media regarding allegations of forced religious conversions. Among the injured were women who were also pushed, shoved, and manhandled in full public view. The situation escalated when Bajrang Dal members crashed the venue, accusing the group of luring people into Christianity under the guise of social work in the Dewas forest areas.The attackers smeared black ink on the faces of some victims and later pursued them to a local newspaper office, where they were allegedly beaten again with belts, this time in the presence of cops.The controversy stems from complaints received by the police in Dewas, where some men and women were reportedly living in forest huts in the Barotha police station area. Locals alleged that they were attempting to convert villagers to Christianity.

Saurabh Banerjee, a journalist by profession, was among those assaulted. He arrived in Indore to hold a press conference to refute the claims of conversion being circulated by right-wing groups. But before the event could begin, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked them, issuing death threats in front of journalists, demanding they stop speaking to the press.Avinash Kaushal, a Bajrang Dal functionary, later admitted to the action, claiming that a "large-scale conversion racket" was being run from the forests near Shukravasa village in Dewas. "When these people came to Indore, we tried to explain, but they began threatening us. Large numbers of young women are being converted to Christianity," he alleged.