Pune: Bar Sealed After Serving Alcohol to Minors Who Vandalized Over 20 Vehicles

In significant update Sinhagad Road Police has taken major action in the case of minors vandalizing vehicles in Hingne Khurd in Sinhagad Road area. The police have taken action against the intoxicating bar that was selling alcohol to minors and sealed the bar. Also, the bar owner, manager, bar counter, alcohol supplier and the parents of the minors have been made co-accused in the crime.

Three days ago in Tukai Nagar, Hingne Khurd, Vadgaon Budruk, two minors and their accomplice, Sai Pandurang Umap (18, resident of Samarthanagar), vandalized 20-22 vehicles, shouting "We are the bahi of this area." Sinhagad Road Police arrested the minors and Umap after investigating an incident where a youth was attacked by a coyote. The investigation revealed that the four individuals had consumed alcohol purchased from Nasha Bar in Hotel Nasha, Vadgaon Budruk, before vandalizing the vehicles.

Police, using CCTV footage and other information, arrested the bar manager and the alcohol server, while the bar owner fled. The manager, server, and bar counter are accused in the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam, Senior Police Inspector Dilip Daingde, and Crime Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale are conducting the investigation under the guidance of Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Jayabhai.

Also Read: Pune: Woman Harassed by In-Laws Over ‘Black Magic’ Claim After Lemons Found Under Mat During Wedding

The law has a rule against serving alcohol to minors. The bar owners are upset when the police took action against the bar for serving alcohol to a minor, and in this case, a case was registered with the Sinhagad Road Police for vandalizing a vehicle, creating panic, and under the Arms Act and an accused along with two minors was arrested. The minor's father, Dharma Sarode (75), the mother of another child, the owner/operator of the intoxicating bar and bar manager Anil Vinayak Suryavanshi, bar counter Vinod Datta Kamble, and Kalidas Nayakwadi, who bought and served alcohol, have been included in the crime.