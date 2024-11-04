Pune Bike Accident on Diwali: Four Injured After High-Speed Motorcycles Collide Head-On Amid Firecracker Smoke; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A video of a shocking accident has come to light from Pune, where two bikes collided head-on, resulting in injuries to four people. One of the victims is critically injured, while the other three are receiving treatment at different private hospitals. Initial reports suggest that the accident was caused by reduced visibility due to smoke from firecrackers on Diwali.

The injured have been identified as Chakradhar Santosh Kanchan, Kshitij Rahul Jadhav (18, both from Uruli Kanchan), Siddhant Navnath Satav (20), and Prateek Santosh Sathe (20). One of them sustained a severe head injury, and all four are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Video: Bike Accident on Diwali in Pune

The incident occurred in the Uruli Kanchan Gram Panchayat area on Saturday evening (November 2). During Diwali celebrations, some children were bursting firecrackers on the street, filling the road with smoke and significantly reducing visibility. The collision is believed to have been caused by the inability to see ahead, as the two bikes collided at a high speed.

The accident happened during the inauguration of a shop, and the incident was captured on video by a bystander recording the fireworks. It remains to be seen whom the police will hold accountable in this case.