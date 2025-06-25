Pune: BJP Leader Pramod Kondhare Booked for Molesting Woman Police Officer During Nitin Gadkari Visit

A case of molestation has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Kondhare for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police officer during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to Pune. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. The incident has sparked widespread reactions and calls for strict action against Kondhare.

According to reports, Kondhare misbehaved with the woman police officer during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s scheduled visit to Pune. He allegedly pushed the officer from behind. The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras at the location. Following the incident, a case of molestation was registered against Kondhare at Faraskhana Police Station. A senior police officer assured that the matter will be handled with full transparency and in accordance with the law. An investigation is currently underway.

Also Read | Illegal Sex Trade Operation Busted in Alibag: One Rescued, Two Arrested from Varsoli Lodge.

Kondhare has denied all allegations made against him. In his statement to the police, he claimed that the woman officer "did not suffer any kind of trauma." He also posted on social media, stating, "Truth can be upset, not defeated."

The woman officer has accused Kondhare of inappropriate behaviour, and the CCTV footage allegedly supports her claim. “We have registered a case under Sections 4 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with outraging a woman's modesty and sexual harassment,” said a police official.