Pune: Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Found in 45-Foot-Deep Well in Dighi

Pune, Maharashtra (June 26, 2025): The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the bottom of a 45-foot-deep well in Dighi after police traced a scarf discovered near the edge of the well. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi Ingwale. Dighi Police have begun investigating whether the case is a murder or a suicide.

According to officials, Vaishnavi had recently gone missing and her father had lodged a missing person complaint at Dighi Police Station. During the search operation, police found a scarf near a well located close to the area where she was last seen.

The presence of the scarf raised suspicion. Officers then deployed an underwater camera to examine the well. They were shocked to find Vaishnavi’s body lying at the bottom.

The body was recovered and sent for postmortem. Police said they are now probing all angles to determine whether the death was the result of foul play or self-harm.

The investigation is ongoing under the jurisdiction of Dighi Police Station.