Pune Bomb Threat: Police Receive Hoax Call Targeting Railway Station, Yerwada and Bhosari; No Suspicious Item Found

A call of bomb threat was received by Maharashtra police for key locations in Pune. The caller mention the popular locations like Pune Railway station, Yerwada and Bhosari. As per the reports the police received call around 9:15 am on emergency number 112.

Fortunately after conducting through research after with RPF, GRP, city police, and dog squads, no suspicious items were found. The bomb threat was deemed a hoax, but investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the call. Police officials are working to identify the caller and uncover the motive behind the threat.

Earlier on May 19, Mumbai police received a bomb threat call on emergency helpline which triggered panic and swift security response in the city on Monday. As per the reports Rajeev Singh, the caller, claimed to have overheard someone in the JJ Marg area plotting to "destroy Mumbai with bombs." Police and the bomb squad were immediately deployed to the area, conducting thorough searches and cordoning off sensitive locations.

No explosives or suspicious items were found. The threat was deemed a hoax, and Mumbai Police have registered a case against Rajeev Singh for making a false call and spreading panic, with legal action to follow.