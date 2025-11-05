Pune: Boy Survives Close Encounter With Leopard While Playing Outside Home in Shirur Taluka (Watch Video)

Pune: After 13-year-old boys death, another boy narrowly escapes the leopard attack in Junnar area. Another boy narrowly escapes the leopard attack. This incident took place in Kalechiwadi in Shirur taluka of Pune. CCTV footage shows a boy playing swing in the courtyard of his house, when he gets shocked by seeing leopard. In CCTV footage, boy was seen playing on swing while watching mobile. According to the date shown on CCTV footage, this incident took place on October 27, 2025.

After few swings he stops and sees dogs running inside house to save himself from the leopard. He then ran straight into the house without a moment's delay. The boy screamed. By then, the leopard had fled. By the time all the family members came out of the house, the leopard had left. The boy's restraint narrowly saved his life.

Earlier, in October, A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pimparkhed village under Shirur taluka on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Locals have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages to capture the animal. The victim, Shivnya Shailesh Bombe, was carrying water for her grandfather, Arun Devaram Bombe, who was ploughing a field behind their house. A leopard hiding in a nearby sugarcane field pounced on her and dragged her into the crop.

Her grandfather saw the attack and ran toward the leopard. He fought the animal and managed to free Shivnya from its grip. She was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Manchar, where doctors declared her dead before treatment. After receiving information about the attack, former Cooperation Minister Diliprao Valse Patil and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil visited the hospital to gather details.